Kim Woodburn hits out at Holly Willoughby over Phillip Schofield ‘feud’

Kim Woodburn has called Holly Willoughby a “two-faced b****” over the speculation that she and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield have fallen out.

Woodburn, 81, who is a TV presenter, former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant and has appeared on This Morning previously, insisted that the presenters should step down from the show to avoid viewing numbers plummeting.

What we know about the Holly and Phil ‘fallout’

Appearing on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Wednesday night (17 May), Woodburn was asked for her thoughts on the apparent off-screen feud between the presenters.

Woodburn – best known for presenting the Channel 4 series How Clean Is Your House? – said of Willoughby: “Well she’s a two-faced b**** isn’t she? I’ll say it again, Holly Willoughby is not all sweetness and light.”

She continued: “For years she said ‘I’ll stick by Phil, I love Phil, we love each other’. The moment she knows that bullets are being fired at Phil she’s now saying I’ll work without him, I’ll run the show without him.

“She’s paid to have a point of view but she’s taken shed loads of money to [giggles] go ‘Oh, Phil.’ They need to go.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Willoughby for comment.

It follows reports that emerged last week claiming that the presenters have a strained relationship behind the scenes and “barely speak” when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Reports suggest the pair have a stranged relationship behind the scenes and ‘barely speak’ off-screen (ITV)

In a rare statement, Schofield acknowledged that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy”, but said that Willoughby is his “rock”.

“We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Meanwhile, Willoughby has not responded to the fresh claims.

The pair started working together in 2006 when they signed on to present ITV’s Dancing On Ice. In 2009, they began co-hosting This Morning together, and have been known as a duo since.

Schofield recently returned to the show following a short hiatus after his brother was convicted of sexually abusing a teenager.

Schofield gave evidence at his brother’s trial and shared a statement on Instagram in which he disowned his sibling.

Upon his return to the show on 17 April, Schofield said: “It is lovely to be back.

“Thank you for your kind messages of support. It means a lot.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.