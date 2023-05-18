Paul Cattermole cause of death disclosed after S Club 7 star died aged 46

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death has been revealed by coroners, a month after he died at the age of 46.

The singer was found in his Dorset home on 6 April, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

A spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner’s Service said: “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.”

Police have claimed that investigations into Cattermole’s death are still ongoing.

Cattermole found fame as one of the members of the pop group S Club 7. The band were preparing for a reunion tour before Cattermole’s sudden death.

Last week, it was announced that fellow S Club 7 member Hannah Spearitt, who once dated Cattermole, had dropped out of the 25th anniversary reunion tour.

The group’s five remaining members revealed that they were renaming the band S Club for the forthcoming tour, which will be called the Good Times tour in honour of their late bandmate. Cattermole had performed lead vocals on the band’s 2001 hit of the same name.

S Club now comprises Jo O’Meara, 44, Jon Lee, 41, Rachel Stevens, 45, Tina Barrett, 46, and Bradley McIntosh, 41.

Cattermole’s former bandmates shared heartfelt tributes to their former friend and collaborator in the days following his death.

In an emotional video shared on the group’s Instagram page, Lee said: “We have been in a bit of shock, and it has taken a while for us to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul.”

Stevens said: “Just taking the time to process and get our heads around it all, and also taking time to share time together so that we could remember Paul and all the memories we had together.”

McIntosh described Cattermole as a “big brother to us, all of us and you guys out there”, adding: “He truly was a unique specimen of human being.”

“Whenever Paul would walk into the room, you definitely knew that he was there because he would just light it up with humour and love – just a really special person,” said O’Meara.

Formed in the late 1990s, S Club 7 were known for their No 1 debut single “Bring It All Back”, as well as hits such as “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin’”.