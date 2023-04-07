Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died, aged 47.

The musician was found at his home in Dorset on Thursday (6 April), and was pronounced dead later that day, his family said.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” their statement reads.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6 April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

A cause of death is currently unknown.

“Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

Cattermole’s bandmates have issued a seperate statement on Twitter, saying they are “devastated” by his death.

The musician’s death comes just weeks after the group announced they were reuniting for a major tour.

S Club 7 (Polydor)

News of singer’s death has prompted tributes from fans and celebrities, including Rylan Clark and Dan Wootton.

“Sending all the love to you all,” wrote Clark.

Cattermole was 21 when he joined S Club 7 in 1998. The group – created by ex-Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller – signed with Polydor Records.

In February, S Club 7 announced plans to reunite for a national tour.

In a statement released at the time, the group spoke of their anticipation to be together on the stage once more.

Paul Cattermole (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” the official message read.

Cattermole’s band members included Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, and Bradley McIntosh.

In 1999, they reached No 1 with their debut single “Bring It All Back”. Other S Club 7 hits include “S Club Party” (1999) and “Don’t Stop Movin” (2001).

By the time that S Club 7 disbanded in 2003, the group had recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the top 5 UK charts, and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.