Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

S Club 7 ‘devastated’ after band member Paul Cattermole’s death

S Club star’s death comes weeks after band announced comeback tour

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 07 April 2023 16:25
Comments
S Club 7's Paul Cattermole opens up about his financial difficulties on Loose Women

S Club 7 have paid tribute to Paul Cattermole, who has died at the age of 46.

The band shared a statement after Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset on 6 April, and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, but the cause is currently unknown.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” the band wrote on their Twitter page.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Recommended

Cattermole’s death comes weeks after the “Reach” and “Bring It all Back” pop stars announced they were getting back together to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

S Club 7 pay tribute to Paul Cattermole

(Twitter)

Cattermole and fellow band members Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett, were set to tour later this year.

They recreated the cover of their 2001 record Sunshine to mark the announcement.

Cattermole’s family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

Paul Cattermole, second from left, pictured with his S Club 7 bandmates in 2011

(Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

“Paul was found yesterday, 6 April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

Recommended

The singer once said that being in S Club 7 was “the worst situation to be in financially”.

He made headlines in 2018 after selling his Brit award on eBay for a reported price of £60,000.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in