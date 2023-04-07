Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

S Club 7 have paid tribute to Paul Cattermole, who has died at the age of 46.

The band shared a statement after Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset on 6 April, and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, but the cause is currently unknown.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” the band wrote on their Twitter page.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Cattermole’s death comes weeks after the “Reach” and “Bring It all Back” pop stars announced they were getting back together to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

S Club 7 pay tribute to Paul Cattermole (Twitter)

Cattermole and fellow band members Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett, were set to tour later this year.

They recreated the cover of their 2001 record Sunshine to mark the announcement.

Cattermole’s family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

Paul Cattermole, second from left, pictured with his S Club 7 bandmates in 2011 (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

“Paul was found yesterday, 6 April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.”

The singer once said that being in S Club 7 was “the worst situation to be in financially”.

He made headlines in 2018 after selling his Brit award on eBay for a reported price of £60,000.