Children of the Nineties are collectively rejoicing as S Club 7 have announced plans to reunite for a national tour.

On Monday (13 February), the seven-piece pop band shared that they will be performing across the country later in 2023 in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

Made up of Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara, S Club 7 is known for high-energy tunes such as “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin’”.

Though some members have worked together over the years, this marks a rare instance of all parts returning to perform.

In a statement, they spoke of their anticipation to be together on the stage once more.

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again,” the official message reads.

“We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long!

“Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”

S Club 7 in 2014 (Getty Images)

The group first formed in 1998 before releasing their number-one debut single, “Bring it All Back”, the following year.

By the time they disbanded in 2003, the group had recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the top 5 UK charts, and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 17 February at 10am.

UK dates will be available via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets for Ireland will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

Starting in Liverpool, the tour will span over 11 dates and end at London’s O2 Arena.

The dates are as follows:

13 October – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

14 October – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

16 October – Dublin, 3Arena

18 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 October – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

20 October – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 October – Manchester, AO Arena

23 October – Cardiff, International Arena

24 October – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

26 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28 October – London, The O2