Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

S Club 7 have recreated one of their album covers, 22 years on, to mark their reunion.

Earlier this week, the pop band behind hits “Reach” and “Bring It all Back” announced they have got back together to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

While several members have reunited for performances in the past, this marks the first time all seven have agreed to a tour, which will take place later this year.

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7,” they said in a statement, adding: “We can’t even believe it’s been so long.”

To mark the announcement, members Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett recreated the cover of their 2001 record Sunshine.

Sunshine, released in 2001, featured the hits “Don’t Stop Movin’”, “Have You Ever” and “Never Had a Dream Come True”.

The tour announcement comes weeks after Spearritt revealed she was left “homeless” at Christmas due to the UK housing crisis.

She said of her S Club fame: “People think we must all be millionaires but sadly it’s just not true. It was what it was and we enjoyed ourselves at the time.”

At the time, Spearritt said of the reunion tour: “There is no point being paid pittance and getting exhausted. It has to be worthwhile and I have the kids to think about.”

Cattermole once said that being in S Club 7 was “the worst situation to be in financially”.

He made headlines in 2018 after selling his Brit award on eBay for a reported £60,000.

The band were managed by Simon Fuller, and in a resurfaced interview with Claudia Winkleman, from 20023, the band can be seen looking awkward as they’re asked: “There are rumours that you guys are grumpy because you guys haven’t made mint.”

In the viral clip, their manager at the time storms into the room and demands the interview be ended.