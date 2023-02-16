Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Lucy has said he is “no longer” with Laura Anderson hours after she announced her pregnancy.

The former Hollyoaks and EastEnders star was in a relationship with the ex-Love Island contestant, who revealed the baby news to her Instagram followers on Thursday (16 February).

“Our hearts are full, Baby Lucy due Summer 23,” Anderson wrote.

Hours later, it was reported that Anderson and Lucy were no longer together, and the actor confirmed: “I love Laura but we are no longer together.”

He told The Sun: “My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child.

“I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

While Lucy didn’t give a reasoning for the split, the outlet reports that the actor is “heartbroken”.

It’s also been claimed that Anderson didn’t agree with where Lucy wanted to raise the baby.

The Independent has contacted both Anderson and Lucy for comment.

Laura Anderson announcing she’s pregnant on Instagram (Instagram)

The pair met on TV series Celebs Go Dating in 2021. Earlier this year, Anderson led her fans to believe they had split after writing on social media: “I deserve it all. The career. The love. The family. The peace. The life. We all do my angels. Especially the peace.’

Ex-Love Island contestants Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Faye Winter and Liberty Poole congratulated Anderson in response to her pregnancy announcement.