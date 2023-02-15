Love Island’s Laura Anderson announces she is pregnant

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

FormerLove Island star Laura Anderson has announced she is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

The 33-year-old TV personality shared a video on Instagram showing her pregnancy journey so far, revealing that she found out the news before Christmas last year.

Anderson and Lucy, 41, first met on Celebs Go Dating last year. It was reported that they broke up earlier this year, and it is not known if they are back together.

In her video, the former flight attendant showed fans her first pregnancy scan and ultrasound photos, as well as three positive pregnancy tests.

She also showed snaps of her and Lucy, who is known for starring in Hollyoaks and EastEnders, posing happily with her growing baby bump at Christmas.

In the caption, Anderson wrote: “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer ’23.”

Ex-Love Island contestants Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, Faye Winter and Liberty Poole congratulated Anderson in the comments, while the official Instagram profile for Celebs Go Dating sent a series of teary-eyed emojis and a love heart.

Anderson replied to the Celebs Go Dating account and said: “Your fault.”

In an interview with OK! Magazine in December, Anderson said that Lucy made her feel “adored and protected” and that her mother “fancies him”.

(Instagram/Laura Anderson)

However, in January, she sparked rumours that she and Lucy had split up after deleting photos of herself with the actor and unfollowing him on Instagram. She later posted a cryptic message saying she deserved “love” and “peace”.

In another post, she wrote: “I know I’ve been a little bit quiet on here and not myself this week or so. I’m going through a very difficult time, I actually don’t think I’ve ever felt so stressed in my life.

“As we all know Instagram isn’t real life but oversharing negativity has never been something I like doing.”

Anderson appeared on the fourth series of Love Island in 2018 and left as runner-up with then-boyfriend Paul Knops.

This will be Lucy’s fifth child. He has four children from his previous marriage to Natasha Gray, to whom he was wed from 2014 to 2018.