Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announce they are expecting first child together

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have revealed they are expecting their first child together, less than a month after they wed in Miami.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, married on 28 January at the Perez Art Museum, nine months after announcing their engagement.

The couple shared their news on Valentine’s Day in a joint Instagram post that showed the model’s hand on Anthony’s hand as he rests it on her baby bump.

Their caption reads: “Best Valentine’s gift ever!!”

They added in Spanish: “Gracias Dios por esta bendicion tan grande en nuestras vidas”, which translates to: “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”

Anthony and Ferreira’s wedding was attended by a number of famous faces, including David and Victoria Beckham, Lin Manuel Miranda and Salma Hayek. However, his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and their teenage twins were not in attendance.

The couple first went public with their romance in March 2022, but little is known about when or how they met. Ferreira accompanied Anthony on his Pa’lla Voy Tour in Los Angeles at the time.

Later that year, they celebrated Ferreira’s 23rd birthday at Disney World and announced their engagement after she posted a picture of her left hand wearing a diamond engagement ring with Anthony’s hand on top of hers.

She captioned the photo: “Engagement Partyyyy!!”

This is Anthony’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Lopez, Shannon De Lima and Dayanara Torres.

He has seven children, both adopted and biological. Anthony adopted his son Chase in 1994 while dating then-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, with whom he also shares daughter Ariana. He has two sons, Cristian and Ryan, from his marriage to Torres.

The singer also shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with Lopez.