Jennifer Lopez has made her 2023 Super Bowl debut in a commercial with her husband Ben Affleck.

On Sunday 12 February, the singer appeared in an ad for Dunkin’ alongside Affleck.

In the amusing clip, the Batman star could be seen taking drive-thru orders at a Dunkin’ store when Lopez pulled up.

“What are you doing here?” Lopez asked, after she pulled up to the drive-thru window in her car. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

After he’s spotted by his wife, Affleck could be heard telling Lopez that she was “embarrassing [him] in front of his friends,” before telling his coworkers that he’d be leaving. “I’ve gotta go guys,” the actor said.

However, before he could leave, Lopez requested her husband get her a Dunkin’ donut.

“Grab me a glazed,” she said before driving off.

On social media, Super Bowl viewers have already declared the commercial their favourite of the night.

“Favourite commercial so far. Loved the JLo appearance #SuperBowl,” one person tweeted, while another said: “LOVED the @JLo Ben Affleck @dunkindonuts spot!! We ran it back twice while watching #SuperBowlLVII.”

The Super Bowl ad comes after Dunkin’ teased its upcoming commercial featuring Affleck earlier in the week, when the coffee chain shared a video of the actor working at the drive-thru on Instagram.

“Welcome to Dunkin’. We’re a very friendly establishment. America runs on Dunkin’. This is the Dunkin’ run partner,” Affleck said in the clip. In another teaser, he informed a customer that it was his first day.

Affleck’s appearance in the Dunkin’ commercial comes after fans spotted him actually working at a Dunkin’ in Massachusetts.

Super Bowl 2023 is taking place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can follow along with our Super Bowl liveblog here.