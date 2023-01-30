Marc Anthony marries fourth wife Nadia Ferreira in star-studded ceremony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira have tied the knot, nine months after announcing their engagement.

The 54-year-old singer exchanged vows with his new wife – marking his fourth marriage – at a ceremony that took place at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on Saturday (28 January).

The wedding was attended by a slew of celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham, Lin Manuel Miranda, Salma Hayek, Maluma, and Luis Fonsi.

Anthony’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and their 15-year-old twins Max and Emme were not in attendance.

Ferreira, 23, wore a shimmering ballgown-style wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, complete with a long veil and white heels and a bouquet of orchids in her hand.

Meanwhile, Anthony wore a suit by Christian Dior for the black-tie occasion.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the “You Sang To Me” crooner “teared up and was emotional” when he saw Ferreira in her wedding dress for the first time.

The former Miss Universe contestant took to Instagram in May last year to announced the pair were engaged, just months after they made their relationship Instagram official.

She posted a picture of her left hand with a diamond engagement ring on her finger, with Anthony’s hand on top of hers, and captioned it: “Engagement Partyyyyy!!!”

On New Year’s Day, Ferreira posted a carousel of photos, including one of her and Anthony beaming at the camera, and wrote in the caption: “This year flew by, special days, months and a collection of wonderful moments.

“I hope 2023 is loaded with even more amazing moments, with lots of health, love, peace and blessings for each of you.”

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony attend the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 (Getty Images)

While Anthony rarely shares photographs of the couple together, his last post of them was made in October 2022, when they introduced their new puppy to the world.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has previously been married to Lopez, Shannon De Lima, and Dayanara Torres.

His marriage to Lopez lasted seven years before he filed for divorce from her in 2012. They had announced the year before that they were separating, citing irreconcilable differences.

The “Let’s Get Loud” pop star has since moved on, marrying her old flame Ben Affleck last summer.