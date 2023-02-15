Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she and husband Ben Affleck have got complementary tattoos on their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

The pop star shared a series of photos of the new ink on her Instagram Stories. Lopez’s tattoo, which appears above her ribcage, features an infinity sign with the couple’s names incorporated in cursive and an arrow through the symbol.

Affleck’s was done on the side of his torso, under his underarm, and shows two larger arrows crossed with the initials “J” and “B” on top of one another.

Lopez, 53, also added a number of photographs of her and Affleck cuddling and posing together, with the final photo showing them sharing a kiss.

She wrote in the caption: “Commitment [infinity emoji]. Happy Valentine’s Day my love. #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer also told her fans to keep an eye out for her forthcoming newsletter for more details on how the couple marked Valentine’s Day this year.

The pair married last July in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, after announcing their engagement in April.

They recently appeared in an advert for Dunkin’ Donuts that premiered during the 2023 Super Bowl over the weekend, which saw Affleck embracing his Bostonian roots as he took drive-thru orders at the beloved store.

Lopez makes a cameo right at the end of the advert, appearing to scold him when she sees him working the drive-thru. “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” she asks her husband in the ad.

Affleck tells her she is “embarrassing me in front of my friends” before telling his co-workers: “I’ve gotta go guys.”

Before he leaves, Lopez tells him to “grab me a glazed”. The commercial was well-received by fans, many of whom said it was their favourite of the night.

Earlier this year, Lopez joked that she had “a little PTSD” before marrying Affleck. It was her second time being engaged to the Batman star, as they were previously engaged in 2002 but announced their separation two years later.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: “I don’t know if you guys know this but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married.

“And it kind of all fell apart back then. And this time, I absolutely did have a little PTSD. And so I was just like: ‘What? Is this happening? Is it really happening?’

“We were so happy and of course it was happening.”