Ben Affleck reveals his go-to Dunkin’ order after Super Bowl commercial cameo

Ben Affleck has revealed his go-to Dunkin’ order after making his Super Bowl debut in a commercial for his beloved coffee chain.

The Gone Girl actor, 50, appeared in an ad for Dunkin’ on Sunday evening during Super Bowl 2023. In the amusing commercial, Affleck moonlights as a drive-thru worker and takes orders at the Dunkin’ store located in Massachusetts.

The Batman star surprised customers at the drive-thru window when they realised it was Affleck taking their order, and even his wife Jennifer Lopez made a cameo in the ad.

Following the Super Bowl ad spot, Affleck spoke to People about his love affair with Dunkin’ and how it became associated with his New England upbringing. The publication notes that Affleck helped develop the commercial with his production company Artists Equity, which he co-founded with longtime friend Matt Damon.

“I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin’,” he jokingly told the outlet. “In Boston, it was such a big deal. I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston.”

Over the years, Affleck has often been spotted out and about with a Dunkin’ coffee in hand. He even became the subject of a viral meme in 2020 when he was photographed struggling with an order of Dunkin’ iced coffees and Munchkins that had been delivered to his door.

However, the Massachusetts native admitted that drinking Dunkin’ coffee was simply a part of his community growing up.

“This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin’ and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did,” he explained.

“As you get to be that kind of, like, adolescent, you know, a junior in high school, I think it becomes the thing that you start to do to feel a little bit more sophisticated,” Affleck added. “I remember after high school with friends, we would meet up and have coffee, because it was the thing to do. I’ve always associated coffee with community and talking to friends – and conversations and socialising – which I think is part of the appeal.”

As for his go-to Dunkin’ order, Affleck revealed that he always drinks an iced coffee with milk, two sugars, and sometimes Splenda.

“It’s not all that exciting, really,” he joked, adding, “I’m pretty easy.”

While filming his ad spot for Dunkin’ back in January, Affleck reportedly received “colourful” reactions from customers who weren’t so pleased about his Dunkin’ service skills.

“It’s Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colourful way,” he recently told The Wall Street Journal.

However, it was a cameo from Jennifer Lopez in the Dunkin’ commercial that had Super Bowl viewers declaring it their “favourite commercial” of the night.

“What are you doing here?” Lopez asked Affleck in the ad, after she pulled up to the drive-thru window in her car. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

After he’s caught by his wife, Affleck tells Lopez that she was “embarrassing [him] in front of his friends,” before telling his coworkers that he’d be leaving. “I’ve gotta go guys,” the actor said.

But before he could leave, Lopez requested her husband get her a Dunkin’ donut: “Grab me a glazed!”