Ben Affleck has responded to the “colourful” backlash that he got over his and wife Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’.

In the 30-second commercial, Affleck is seen standing at behind a drive-through window at a Dunkin’ in Medford, Massachusetts. Upon greeting and serving customers, they had an assortment of reactions to his appearance with some even saying that they didn’t recognise the actor.

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Gone Girl star talked about the reactions he received and how it seemed like some people almost expected him to be working at Dunkin’. Affleck is famously a Massachusetts native, having grown up in Cambridge, and often seen drinking the chain’s coffee.

Affleck also confessed that some customers weren’t so pleased about his Dunkin’ service skills.

“It’s Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colourful way,” he told the publication. “And I’m still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots.”

On social media, Dunkin’ customers have poked fun at Affleck’s appearance and shared how they expected people in Boston to react to it.

“I cannot emphasise enough how next-level Very Boston it is to get served at Dunkin’ by Ben Affleck and be annoyed about it,” one wrote.

“I’d honestly love to hear the annoyed Bostonians’ response to Ben’s appearance,” one wrote. “I can imagine some were not saying ‘wicked’ lol.”

A third wrote: “Ben Affleck in a Dunkin commercial might be the most Boston thing I’ve ever seen.”

Other fans praised the actor for the commercial and for his decision to film specifically at a Dunkin’ in Massachusetts.

“The Ben Affleck Dunkin’ Donuts commercial is the greatest thing ever filmed!!!!!!” one wrote, while another tweeted: “My Boston heart just exploded with that Ben Affleck Dunkin commercial. I am not okay.”

During an interview with People conducted in January while on set of the commercial, the Good Will Hunting star poked fun at how people in Boston already “thinks” he works at Dunkin’.

“In Boston, it was such a big deal,” he explained. “I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston.”

He further detailed how the coffee chain was a part of his childhood in New England, adding: “This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin’ and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did.”

After Affleck greeted Dunkin’ customers in the commercial, it ended with Lopez driving up to the window. When she asked her spouse what he was “doing” there, he told her that she was “embarrassing” him and his co-workers. The singer then asked her husband to grab her a “glazed” donut.