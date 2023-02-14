Blackadder to return after 20 years – but fans lament Rowan Atkinson update

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blackadder is returning to screens for the first time in two decades – but without the involvement of Rowan Atkinson.

The acclaimed sitcom, which saw Atkinson play various descendants of the scheming Edmund Blackadder throughout different points in history, is being revived for a Red Nose Day 2023 sketch in aid of Comic Relief.

While Atkinson will not be returning in the titular role, Tony Robinson is set to reprise the part of Baldrick, Blackadder’s slow-witted subordinate.

Richard Curtis, who created the series alongside Atkinson, confirmed the news during an interview on BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show on Tuesday (14 February).

“For the first time in 20 years, Baldrick is going to be giving some kind of performance,” he said. “We’re just conspiring about it now, so I think there’s going to be a marvellous, turnip-based thing with Tony Robinson now back in action, so I’m excited about that.”

Asked whether Atkinson would be appearing in the skit, Curtis responded: “No, Rowan’s far too serious to do any of that!”

Back in 2021, Atkinson suggested that he may not be against the idea of bringing Blackadder back in earnest.

“It’s certainly not impossible. That’s about as optimistic as I can be,” he said.

Four full series of Blackadder aired between 1983 and 1989, with the character later returning for a number of one-off specials and appearances.

Tony Robinson and Rowan Atkinson in series four of ‘Blackadder’ (Shutterstock)

Fans expressed uncertainty about the prospect of a Blackadder return without Atkinson’s involvement.

“Blackadder was Rowan Atkinson... I know it’s charity and all, but nobody wants this,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I like Tony Robinson but if Atkinson isn’t going to do it then it is not a Blackadder thing,” wrote another.

“Blackadder without Rowan Atkinson is like a broken pencil. Pointless,” someone else quipped.

This year, Red Nose Day will be held on Friday 17 March.