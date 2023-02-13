Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Claudia Winkleman has joked that she does not need to get Botox because her signature fringe acts as “an enormous curtain” for her face.

The TV personality, who is known for hosting the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors, revealed that viewers began complaining about her fringe being “distracting” after she began growing it by “a centimetre every month”.

Winkleman, 51, has maintained her glossy hair and iconic bangs for the past 30 years. She said she “cannot recommend it enough” for making Botox a thing of the past.

She told The Sun: “I don’t need Botox now. Have you seen how long my fringe is? It is now almost upper-lip length, I cannot recommend it enough.”

The broadcaster, who is married to film producer Kris Thykier, added her advice to other women over the age of 50.

“When you hit 51, just grow an enormous curtain in front of your face. Go full yeti. It works.”

Winkleman told the newspaper that she “genuinely [gets] letters of complaint” about her fringe.

“The main concerns seem to be, ‘How does she see?’ and ‘What is she hiding?’ I also had a, ‘Have you got squirrels under there?’, which was a particularly good letter,” she shared.

In a 2021 interview with The Independent, Winkleman joked that she “came out of the womb with a fringe”.

Claudia Winkleman (BBC)

She said at the time: “If you’re on the school run, if you look disgusting, if you are knackered, if you have lost your house keys, if you are in mismatching shoes and the world’s falling apart… if you’ve got a fringe – a heavy fringe – something’s still going on.”

Last year, the presenter opened up about getting older and said she “loves being 50” despite “everything falling apart physically”.

“I turned 50 and thought I’d start saying yes to things,” she said, ahead of the release of the hit BBC One reality competition The Traitors in November.

“I love it, I love being 50. Everything’s falling apart physically, it is like my skin is completely made of crepe paper now, who knew?”