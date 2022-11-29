Claudia Winkleman ‘loves being 50’ despite ‘everything falling apart physically’

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she “loves being 50”, despite “everything falling apart physically”.

The 50-year-old TV personality has opened up about ageing ahead of the launch of the new BBC One reality competition The Traitors which begins on Tuesday (29 November) which she hosts.

On her decision to accept the solo-presenting gig, she told The Sun: “I turned 50 and thought I’d start saying yes to things.

“I mean, it’s 50, and we’re only here for two minutes, so I felt like I wanted to work a bit more and be less risk-averse.”

She continued: “I love it, I love being 50. Everything’s falling apart physically, it is like my skin is completely made of crepe paper now, who knew?

“I’ve always just really liked playing bridge, and a heavy tog duvet. And at 50 you can do all of that and you don’t have to make any excuses. You’re no longer the odd one out.

“But then my eldest left home for university and I was asked to do this show and I just thought, ‘I just can’t say no’.”

While her age is something she celebrates, the Strictly co-host said she hoped her age is immaterial when it comes to her ability to do her job.

She said: “I’d hope our age is now inconsequential, do you know what I mean? Nobody says to Ant and Dec, ‘Here you are in your late forties!’

Her comments come after she said in 2020 that getting older makes certain things in life easier.

“Family, love, great girlfriends, all of that suddenly matters more than anything else,” she said.

“I mean, of course work matters, but you have perspective.

“And by now, you’ve also learned that it’s okay to fail, that you have to fail all the time to get better,” she said.