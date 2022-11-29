Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Claudia Winkleman ‘loves being 50’ despite ‘everything falling apart physically’

‘It’s like my skin is completely made of crepe paper now’, TV presenter said

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 29 November 2022 15:27
Comments
Claudia Winkleman makes lockdown quip on Strictly Come Dancing

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she “loves being 50”, despite “everything falling apart physically”.

The 50-year-old TV personality has opened up about ageing ahead of the launch of the new BBC One reality competition The Traitors which begins on Tuesday (29 November) which she hosts.

On her decision to accept the solo-presenting gig, she told The Sun: “I turned 50 and thought I’d start saying yes to things.

“I mean, it’s 50, and we’re only here for two minutes, so I felt like I wanted to work a bit more and be less risk-averse.”

She continued: “I love it, I love being 50. Everything’s falling apart physically, it is like my skin is completely made of crepe paper now, who knew?

Recommended

“I’ve always just really liked playing bridge, and a heavy tog duvet. And at 50 you can do all of that and you don’t have to make any excuses. You’re no longer the odd one out.

“But then my eldest left home for university and I was asked to do this show and I just thought, ‘I just can’t say no’.”

While her age is something she celebrates, the Strictly co-host said she hoped her age is immaterial when it comes to her ability to do her job.

She said: “I’d hope our age is now inconsequential, do you know what I mean? Nobody says to Ant and Dec, ‘Here you are in your late forties!’

Her comments come after she said in 2020 that getting older makes certain things in life easier.

“Family, love, great girlfriends, all of that suddenly matters more than anything else,” she said.

Recommended

“I mean, of course work matters, but you have perspective.

“And by now, you’ve also learned that it’s okay to fail, that you have to fail all the time to get better,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in