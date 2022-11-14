Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Julia Fox says she’ll ‘sue’ if she sees another anti-ageing product: ‘Getting old is f***ing hot, OK?’

The actor took to TikTok to express her feelings

Kate Ng
Monday 14 November 2022 08:13
Comments
Julia Fox reveals that the majority of her TikTok followers are female

Julia Fox has railed against anti-ageing products and declared that “ageing is fully in”.

The Uncut Gems star took to her TikTok to rant about the pressure women face to continue looking youthful as they get older, posting four videos about the topic.

She claimed she would “sue” if she sees more products with anti-ageing claims on the label, adding: “I’m going to sue because I’m going to age regardless of if I put that f***ing US$500 serum on my face, and you all f***ing know it!”

Fox, 32, continued: “And we know it so let’s stop lying to ourselves, getting old is f***ing hot, OK? It is sexy. It is probably the sexiest time in life, actually, because being pretty and hot in your twenties if the f***ing trenches, OK? And I’m not going back there.”

The actor recalled being so upset about her 27th birthday in 2017 that she spent the day in bed crying because she could no longer says she was in her mid-twenties.

Recommended

She told her 2.5m TikTok followers: “This is how deep this s*** is for women… In the entertainment industry, 30 is f***ing considered old.

“My BFF Harmony, God rest her soul, came and flew in to see me because she knew I’d be taking it really hard. My friends tried to come in my room with candles and cupcakes and s***, and I literally was like, ‘Get the f*** out! I told you we’re not celebrating! There’s nothing to celebrate!’

“I was such a tyrant about it because I wanted the day to pass and just have it be… I was like, ‘Don’t post. I don’t want to draw attention to the fact that I’m 27. I just want it to pass by like any other day’,” Fox continued.

She revealed that her friend Harmony had died and would “not even… have the privilege of getting older”.

(Getty Images)

“So we deny ourselves these milestones for what?” the actor questioned.

Fox’s comments come after she debuted slicked back grey hair at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday 7 November.

Recommended

She appeared at the event with silver ear cuffs and bleached eyebrows, and wore a black gown with dramatic cut-outs that revealed a black bandeau top and black knickers.

Her grey hair was a “love letter to getting older”, she explained, adding: “We’re embracing getting older.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in