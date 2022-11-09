Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Fox has shared her reasons for publicly speaking up on behalf of Amber Heard.

The Aquaman actor, Heard, was involved in a high-profile defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year. Depp sued Heard for implying that he abused her in an op-ed published in 2018.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor experienced support from several celebrities, including his ex-partner Kate Moss, Heard was subject to heavy critique on social media when she the lost the case in May, with campaigns created in order to discredit her words in court.

Uncut Gems star Fox was vocal in her support of Heard during the trial, and criticised Depp’s legal action against her as “a sick way of still controlling her life by suing her all over the world”.

On Tuesday’s (8 November) episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, HighLow with EmRata, Fox gave some insight into why she spoke up at a time when relatively few others in public positions were doing the same.

“I did have to say something, because if it could happen to Amber Heard, who is a white, blonde, beautiful, successful actress – because people say that she had no career before, but she did – none of us are safe.”

Fox continued by telling the model and podcast host that the treatment of Heard was contributing to, and a product of, wider anti-women sentiments worldwide.

“For me, I see things bigger picture,” she noted. “I never really harp on small details; I look at ‘what does this mean for the collective’. With that, and Roe v Wade being overturned, and what's going on in Afghanistan, I just felt compelled to say something.”

Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Amber Heard (Getty)

Later in the discussion, Fox shared that she had experienced abuse in a previous relationship and how it affected her going forward.

“Abuse is so insidious, and sometimes you don't even know you're being abused,” she told Ratajkowski. “Sometimes you're being abused, but you don't want to see yourself as a victim.”

She added: “I know how lonely it is, and how scary it is when people you know your whole life start looking at you funny.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Fox spoke out about her short-lived relationship with Kanye West, and seemingly hinted that he taught her how to make the most of her fame.