Julia Fox seemingly reveals Kanye West ‘showed’ her how to fake paparazzi photos

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Fox has seemingly revealed that Kanye West taught her an important skill during their brief relationship: how to call the paparazzi.

The Uncut Gems actor, 32, and the rapper, 45, made headlines earlier this year with their very public relationship. Throughout their nearly three months of dating, Fox and West were often spotted having dinner in Miami, photographed leaving a play in New York City, and were even seen wearing matching denim outfits during Paris Fashion Week.

Now, Fox has revealed there may have been a secret to their highly-publicised relationship. While appearing on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the Fox explained how West – who legally changed his name to Ye – taught her how to make the most of her fame.

“The paparazzi guy that I use, he’s like my friend now,” the New York City native told Ratajkowski on Tuesday. “I pretty much only shoot with him, but he’s in LA. And, obviously, I’ll get papped sometimes at random.”

She clarified that her relationship with the paparazzi is a “mutual” one.

“It’s mutual. ‘Use’ isn’t the right word,” Fox explained. “He’s not hired, like I’m not paying him. But I work with him, I guess.”

Ratajkowski, who applauded Fox for looking fashionable in every paparazzi shot, asked the model how she looks so put-together at seemingly candid moments.

“I also was coming off of you know, being in that relationship with the high-profile person who really showed me how to do it,” Fox admitted, seemingly suggesting her relationship with Kanye West.

“But the ideas are mine. They were mine, and what am I going to do? Just stop now that we’re not togeth- a thing anymore?” she added. “No, why would you? Because, first of all, I’m having so much fun, finding cool, fun, pretty much student fashion designers. That’s my favorite part. Then they get like their first write-up, and I feel really good about it. It’s a really nice ecosystem.”

Julia Fox and Kanye West attend Paris Fashion Week in January 2022 (Getty Images)

This is not the first time Julia Fox has displayed her expert handling of paparazzi. In May, Fox was praised by fans when she asked paparazzi not to photograph her with her toddler son, Valentino. Instead, the model offered to arrange a time that they could take her picture without her baby in the frame.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, Fox is seen telling paparazzi, “Can we not do this right now? I’m with my son.”

The photographer replied: “Okay, no worries! Thank you.”

Fox then suggested that she and the photographers set up another time for photos. “But if you want, we can do this another time and, like, plan it,” she said. In response, the photographer asked if they could have Fox’s contact information, and she agreed.

Julia Fox and Kanye West wear matching denim outfits to Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week (Getty Images For Kenzo)

“This is actually super admirable,” one fan commented under the TikTok video, while another said: “She wants to look out for her baby but at the same time look out for the paps and make sure they can pay their bills. I’ve grown to love this woman.”

Julia Fox and Kanye West ended their relationship in February this year, nearly two months after the pair confirmed they were dating. Fox, who previously revealed she “felt cast” in the role of West’s girlfriend, recently reflected on the end of their whirlwind romance.

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went,” Fox told ES Magazine in September. “It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable.”

“I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,” she said, adding that she was “proud” of her decision.

When asked what that red flag was, Fox responded: “The unresolved issues that he was dealing with.”