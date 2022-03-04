Julia Fox ‘felt cast’ in the role of Kanye West’s girlfriend

Julia Fox has said she “felt like she was being cast” in the role of Kanye West’s girlfriend.

The Uncut Gems actor discussed the details of the pair’s short relationship and subsequent breakup in a new interview with the New York Times on Thursday.

Fox and West first met on 31 December 2021 at a New Year’s Eve Party in Miami.

By 6 January, Interview magazine had published a photoshoot of the couple, accompanied by Fox’s first-person account of how West had surprised her with dinner at her favourite restaurant and a hotel suite full of clothes.

Over the course of the next month the pair went on to make their red-carpet debut, arriving at several Paris Men’s Fashion Week shows dressed in matching outfits. At one point, they even adopted the moniker “Juliye”.

The whirlwind romance ended last month, with Fox confirming on Instagram on 14 February that the pair had broken up. “I have love for him, but I wasn’t in love with the man, Jesus Christ what do you guys think I am, 12 years old?!” she wrote at the time.

Speaking to NYT, Fox was asked whether the pair had really referred to each other as “boyfriend and girlfriend”.

“I don’t think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually,” she said.

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend – and he was casting me.

“He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

She also told NYT that she doesn’t believe the pair were exclusive. When asked whether the relationship was faked or for publicity, she responded: “I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real.”

Fox said she was the one to break up with Kanye, but the split was amicable.

“I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?” she said.

“It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”