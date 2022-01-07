Julia Fox and Kanye West have seemingly confirmed they are dating with an intimate photo shoot and new essay, in which the actor shared details about the new couple’s extravagant dates.

According to Fox, who described her week-long relationship with the rapper in a piece for Interview magazine titled: “Date Night,” West has gone above and beyond in the brief time they’ve known one another, as she revealed that he gifted her an “entire hotel suite full of clothes” on their second date.

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me,” the Uncut Gems star wrote of the gesture, which took place after the pair dined, and held a photo shoot, at New York City eatery Carbone. “Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

In the essay, Fox wrote that she doesn’t know how the rapper accomplished the surprise, or “how he got all of it there in time,” but that she was “so surprised” by the gesture.

“Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic,” she continued, adding that, although she doesn’t know where things are “headed” for the couple, “if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride”.

While Fox made it clear she was a fan of the gesture, not everyone had the same reaction to West’s surprise, as some suggested that there may have been ulterior motives behind the rapper’s gift to Fox.

According to one person, the gift had more to do with West than Fox, as they claimed that it was the father of four’s way of telling his new girlfriend “if you want to be seen with me, change your clothes”.

Others noted that this isn’t the first time West has taken it upon himself to style his significant others, as he also largely influenced his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe.

“Kanye isn’t doing anything we haven’t seen before. He dressed Amber Rose and took her to fashion week. He filled Kim’s closet with designer clothes. And now he’s dressing the woman he’s spending time with. Kanye loves women and fashion. This is only new to you casuals,” one person wrote.

However, there were also some who found the behaviour concerning, especially considering the over-the-top surprise took place just days after West and Fox met for the first time on New Year’s Eve.

“[This] is called love-bombing! Big red flag! Run Julia, run,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Somewhat worth noting that whatever their deal is, Kanye also promptly started restyling Kim to his satisfaction when they got together. So, that’s a cute and extremely controlling thing he does…”

Someone else claimed that the behaviour was “misogynistic and controlling,” and that the Donda rapper “treats women like inanimate dolls he can dress and modify to elevate his image but they think it’s romantic”.

While many found the rapper’s choice to gift Fox an entire hotel suite of new clothes concerning, there were also fans who expressed jealousy over the extravagant surprise.

“My inner fashionista is just living for the fact that Kanye got Julia Fox a whole hotel suite full of clothes,” one person tweeted.

As for how West, who has a net worth of $1.8bn, managed the gesture, another person joked: “I know Julia Fox can’t figure out how IN THE WORLD Kanye got the clothes to the hotel room but gosh I’m going to go ahead and say stylist?”

The couple were first rumoured to be dating after they were photographed together in Miami earlier this year, and then again in New York City. According to Fox, upon meeting, the pair shared an “instant connection”.