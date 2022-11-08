Julia Fox explains dramatic new grey hair at CFDA Fashion Awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Fox has debuted striking new grey locks and explained the important message behind them.

The 32-year actor and model appeared at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday 7 November with a wet-look grey hairstyle, and wearing a black cut-out gown that revealed a black bandeau top and black knickers and exposed her lower back.

She accessorised with silver ear cuffs, bleached eyebrows, and charcoal-rimmed eyes for a futuristic look.

“This is a love letter to getting older,” Fox replied when asked about the inspiration behind her look. “We’re embracing getting older.”

Key figures from the world of fashion and showbusiness turned out for the annual awards ceremony, including Cher, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Janelle Monae, Khloe Kardashian and Kerry Washington.

Kim Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award for her shapewear brand SKIMS at the equivalent of the fashion Oscars.

The entrepreneur and reality TV star used her acceptance speech to call for a more inclusive approach to fashion across the industry.

“We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend and I see so many of you are doing just that,” Kardashian said to guests.

Julia Fox at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards (Getty Images)

Martha Stewart presented the award to Kardashian, who quipped “mom, turn your phone off”, when a phone rang right before she started making her speech.

Honorees of the night included curator Andrew Bolton, stylist Law Roach, and a special posthumous award given to late designer Virgil Abloh.

Lenny Kravitz received the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award, while Cher made a surprise appearance to present an honour to stylist Patti Wilson.

“Fashion is to be fun and feared and Patti Wilson is fearless,” said the musical icon.

Raul Lopez took home the award for accessories design, while the US emerging designer went to Elena Velez.