Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Porn star Stormy Daniels told Piers Morgan that he fitted her usual demographic in their interview for TalkTV on Thursday (6 April).

Morgan was interviewing Daniels over her central role in the hush money payments that led to 34 criminal charges being brought against former president Donald Trump this week.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the interview here.

During the interview, Daniels spoke about how her fanbase shifted in 2018 after she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a sexual, extramarital relationship with the president in 2006, and had been threatened and later bribed to stay quiet.

“I was dancing in strip clubs, which I had always done but it used to be [that] I’d go on stage and most of the [audience] would be white guys in suits – very much like you,” Daniels told the host, who did not respond.

“And then suddenly overnight I walked out on stage and all of those guys were gone and it’s gay men and trans people and women – a lot of women,” she continued. “Just this whole other crowd and dynamic.”

Stormy Daniels interviewed by Piers Morgan (TalkTV)

The interview was originally scheduled for last week and was set to be Daniels’s first since Trump’s indictment. However, Daniels postponed the original interview last minute due to “security reasons”.

Daniels told Vogue that she has been facing death threats ever since Trump was indicted on criminal charges last week.

The former president was arrested this week as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into a $130,000 (£104,000) hush money payment he is accused of making to Daniels in 2016 via his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, in exchange for her silence.

Trump has denied the accusations and insisted the money was paid to Cohen to cover unrelated legal expenses.

Meanwhile, Daniels was ordered to pay Trump $120,000 (£96,400) on the same day he appeared in court. The order comes as a result of the defamation lawsuit Daniels lost against the former president back in 2018 after he branded her claims that she was threatened by an unidentified man in a parking lot over their alleged affair a “total con job”.

Elsewhere in the interview with Morgan, Daniels said she doesn’t believe that the former president deserves jail time over the hush money payments. “Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” she said.

Daniels also said that she will “absolutely” testify against the former president if she is asked to do so. “It’s daunting, but I look forward to it because I have nothing to hide,” she said.