Piers Morgan has announced his scheduled interview with former adult film star Stormy Daniels has been cancelled due to “security issues”.

Daniels was expected to appear on the broadcaster’s Piers Morgan Uncensored show on Friday (31 March).

However, in a last-minute update from Morgan on Twitter, the host wrote that “due to security issues, this interview is postponed”.

“Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen,” Morgan added. “Hope she’s OK.”

In an initial teaser of the “world exclusive with Stormy Daniels”, the talk show tweeted: “It’s the indictment that’s rocked the world... and tonight Piers Morgan interviews the former adult star at the centre of it all.”

In an interview with The Times, published earlier that day, Daniels said she believes Trump’s indictment will cause “injuries and deaths”.

She also revealed that since word of his indictment broke, she’s received threats of violence on her social media accounts, phone, and email.

“The number and the intensity is the same as it was the first time around, but this time it’s straight-up violent,” Daniels told the newspaper. “The first time it was ‘gold digger’, ‘slut’, ‘whore’, ‘liar’ whatever. And this time it’s ‘I’m gonna murder you’. They’re way more violent and graphic.”

On Thursday (20 March), Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after a New York Manhattan grand jury indicted him.

Although the indictment is still sealed, he is believed to have been indicted on charges of falsifying business records stemming from payments he made to Daniels to prevent her from revealing an affair he had with her before the 2016 election.

Trump’s since responded to the news on his Truth Social platform, fuming about the “corrupt” charges, claiming he can’t get a fair trial in New York, and lashing out at Judge Juan Merchan, who is assigned to the case.

Court officials confirmed Trump is expected to appear for his arraignment at 2:15pm EST on Tuesday (4 April).

If convicted, Trump could be facing up to four years in prison. However, even with an indictment and conviction, he would still be able to run for president.

Follow along here for real-time updates regarding Trump’s indictment.