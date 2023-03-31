Trump expected to appear in Manhattan court on Tuesday on more than 30 charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is expected to appear in a court in New York on Tuesday on more than 30 charges related to business fraud.

Two officials told NBC News that the former president is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday, with a tentative hearing time set for 2.15pm that afternoon.

Judge Juan Merchan – who last year ran the trial which convicted the Trump Organization – is expected to oversee the case.

The date and time is however subject to change.

Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed on Thursday evening that the former president would surrender to New York early next week and has said in the past that he would surrender willingly to authorities.

Like all New York defendants, Mr Trump will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken as part of the booking process.

However, as the charges relate to white collar crime, it is unlikely he will be placed in handcuffs.

While it is currently unclear what the charges are, multiple reports say that Mr Trump is facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

The pending court appearance comes after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on criminal charges over hush money payments to adult film star Ms Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election – making Mr Trump the first current or former president to ever face criminal charges in the history of the US.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg released a statement on Thursday confirming that his office has been in touch with Mr Trump’s attorneys over the former president’s surrender.

“This evening we contacted Mr Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” he said.

Court officers stand guard outside the Manhattan criminal courts building, Thursday, March 30, after Trump was indicted (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mr Trump – who is said to have been caught off guard by Thursday’s announced – railed against the Manhattan prosecutor and the criminal charges in statements and Truth Social posts overnight.

“Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they’re willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country. We’ve had it, but we’ve never had it like this,” he said.

“We must stop them and we must not allow them to go through another election where they have yet another tool in their tool kit”.

Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating whether Mr Trump falsified the Trump Organization’s business records when his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen made a payment of $130,0000 to Ms Daniels days before the 2016 election.

Prosecutors claim that the money was used to silence Ms Daniels about an alleged affair she had with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has long denied having an affair with the adult film star.

Mr Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney Cohen was convicted of tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to the payments to Ms Daniels. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

In recent weeks, the probe ramped up with both Cohen and Ms Daniels testifying before the grand jury.

Mr Trump was also invited to testify. Though it was an invite he unsurprisingly turned down, it was a strong sign an indictment was on the way.