‘While you’re at it’: Monica Lewinsky asks Beyoncé to remove old lyric about her after Renaissance edit
Singer is already editing the album to remove an ableist slur
Monica Lewinsky has repeated her request for Beyoncé to remove a lyric about her affair with former US president Bill Clinton.
The singer-songwriter released her latest record, Renaissance, last week. Yesterday (1 July), her representatives confirmed she would be removing an ableist slur from the lyrics of “Heated” following a backlash from fans.
Lewinsky shared an article reporting on Beyoncé’s decision to edit the lyric, alongside the message: “Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition.”
Lewinsky’s affair with Clinton led to the president’s impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1998.
The activist, TV personality and former White House intern was referenced by name in Beyoncé’s 2013 hit “Partition”.
“He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse/ He Monica Lewinski’d all on my gown,” the artist sang.
Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2014, Lewinski took objection to the lyric, quipping: “Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.”
The recent controversy over ableist language in “Heated” concerns the use of the word “sp**”.
In a statement provided to The Independent, Beyoncé’s representatives said that the slur was “not used intentionally in a harmful way” but would be replaced.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies