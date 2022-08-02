Beyonce to remove offensive lyric from new Renaissance album

Beyonce has confirmed that she will remove a lyric from her new Renaissance album that has been critisied as being offensive and "abelist."

The slur was used in her song “Heated,” which was co-written by Drake and other collaborators for the album released on 29 July.

In a statement provided to The Independent, Beyonce's representatives said the slur was “not used intentionally in a harmful way.”

The term in question, derived from the word “spastic,” is often used in a derogatory way to refer to someone with a disability.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.