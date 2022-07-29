Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé has thanked her fans for waiting “until the proper release time” following her Renaissance album leak.

In a new statement on Friday (29 July), the 40-year-old singer confirmed her new album leaked before its release date.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together, Beyoncé wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank you all enough for your love and protection.

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will do continue to give my all and do my best to give you all joy.”

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album was officially released at midnight on Friday (29 July).

Two days before the scheduled release, fans on Twitter shared spotting the album on sale at their local stores prematurely.

However, many loyal fans urged others to not leak the album before its release date.

Renaissance features 16 tracks, including the lead single “Break My Soul”.

The album is the first installment of a “three-act project” and includes contributions from Jay-Z, 070 Shake, Drake, Tems, Jay-Z and more.

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade, in which she tackled topics such as infidelity, Black womanhood and forgiveness.

A press release for Renaissance shares the singer’s decision to stray from the visual album format.

Beyoncé “decided to lead without visuals giving fans the opportunity to be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” the statement said. “It is a chance again to be listeners and not viewers, while taking in every gem of the pristine production.”

The release also refers to Renaissance as “a celebration of a club era when anyone who felt like an outsider sought each other and formed a community of freedom-seekers to express themselves creatively through the rhythm, which we still celebrate today.”

Many fans have also already declared Renaissance “one of Beyoncé’s best albums” since it was released in stores.