Beyonce fans urge others not to leak Renaissance after album spotted in stores early

Fans on Twitter have urged others not to leak Beyoncé’s newest album Renaissance after it was spotted in stores two days before its intended release.

The album’s release date is set for Friday (29 July), however, on Wednesday (27 July), a couple of fans on Twitter shared that they spotted it on sale in their local stores prematurely.

The Independent has reached out to Beyoncé’s reps for comment.

“The new @Beyonce album already for sale in France? Two days prior to the release date,” one user tweeted, accompanied by a photo of two sealed CD copies of Renaissance.

Another replied that they had also seen it “here in the Netherlands at my local MediaMarkt”.

“I rushed there to find a copy but the staff got wind, I just know they hiding all those copies in the back now,” they added.

The original poster’s comment section has been flooded with fans worried about the album being leaked.

“Can’t you tell them not to sell it yet?” one user asked.

Someone joked: “Bey’s not going to be happy bout that.”

“Okay yeah.. someone is bound to leak this s*** before Friday sooo let me just stay off social media until Friday,” a third added.

“You’re not a real member of the hive if you listen to leaked music. This woman has put in her craft and has been feeding us. The fact people can’t wait another day is very telling,” another wrote. “And that’s saying it nicely. Anyway, can’t wait to hear it when it drops. She deserves it.”

“Some people have already purchased copies of the album too… this not finna end well,” one warned.

A week before its scheduled release, Beyoncé shared the tracklist for Renaissance, her first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade.

In June, alongside the album’s official artwork, the “Break My Soul” singer shared a statement regarding the creative process behind her new record.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.”

Renaissance is scheduled for release on Friday 29 July.