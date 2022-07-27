A whole six years after the release of her acclaimed studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé is finally back with her new album, Renaissance, dropping on 29 July.

The 16-song record is available to pre-order now and eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the singer referred to the album as “act i” in an Instagram post, leaving us to only assume and eagerly await the second act.

The singer’s seventh studio album was announced by the music streaming service Tidal. The news came after Queen B deleted her profile and logo images across all of her social media platforms, leaving members of the Bey Hive to speculate whether new music was on the horizon.

There is a big precedent for this; Beyoncé’s self-titled album in 2013 was released without warning or promotion in the early hours of the morning.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the game and pre-order the long-awaited album, you can do so now – and luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Read more:

(Beyonce Shop)

If you’re a true member of the Bey Hive, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the physical album in your hands on relase day (29 July), so we’d recommend pre-ordering the CD now.

If you’re unsure what to expect from the singer, she released the full tracklist on Instagram stories and her website and of course all 16 songs are bound to slay. Inside the CD pack, you’ll also recieve a 28-page photo booklet and a mini poster, making it the perfect option for fans of the aritst.

If you are considering getting the album on vinyl (£28, Beyonce.com), then we have some sad news – it has unforunately sold out. However, hope is not lost and we’ll be sure to let you know if a restock happens.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts audio, try the links below:

Looking for a turntable? Read our guide to the best record players