Beyoncé shares tracklist for new album Renaissance

Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming album, Renaissance.

The album, which is due to drop on 29 July, will be the 40-year-old singer’s seventh studio album. It features 16 tracks, including the newly released single “Break My Soul”.

In June, alongside the album’s official artwork, Beyoncé shared a statement regarding the creative process behind her new album.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.

“A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade, in which she tackled topics such as infidelity, Black womanhood, and forgiveness.

The Independent gave the album a five out of five-star review, writing: “Lemonade is fiery, insurgent, fiercely proud, sprawling and sharply focused in its dissatisfaction.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tracklist is:

1. “I’m That Girl”

2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy”

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off The Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Grove”

10. “Move”

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up in Your Mind”

14. “America Has A Problem”

15. “Pure/Honey”

16. “Summer Renaissance”

Renaissance will be released on Friday 29 July.