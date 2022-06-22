Robin S says ‘wow’ after learning Beyoncé sampled ‘Show Me Love’ for new single

‘I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks,’ musician said

Ellie Harrison
Wednesday 22 June 2022 11:14
Beyonce performs for Obama

Robin S has shared how she discovered that Beyoncé had sampled her Nineties dance classic “Show Me Love” on her new track “Break My Soul”.

On Tuesday (21 June), Beyoncé dropped her house-influenced, feel-good new single, which is the sixth song on her forthcoming album Renaissance.

The single samples parts of Robin S’s track, with US R&B songwriter Fred McFarlane, who wrote the song, listed as a co-writer on the new release.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (22 June), Robin S said: “It doesn’t have to be confirmed. A singer knows her songs.

“My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place. You know Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere.’”

She continued: “Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream.

“I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks.”

Many fans have said they are loving the “positivity and light” Beyoncé is sharing on “Break My Soul”. Read more reactions here.

This is the artist’s first solo release since 2016’s Lemonade, in which she tackled topics such as infidelity, Black womanhood and forgiveness. Read The Independent’s five-star review here.

