Fans of Beyoncé have praised the singer for her performance at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium on Saturday night (20 May).

The musician performed amid pouring rain at the 50,000-seater venue as part of her ongoing Renaissance world tour.

Concert-goers were treated to live renditions of tracks from Beyoncé’s latest seventh studio album, as well as a smattering of past hits, such as “Crazy in Love”, “Run the World (Girls)”, and “Love On Top”.

Lucas Vassilis, 27, was one of the fans in attendance, telling PA news agency: “The crowd sang their hearts out in the rain and Beyoncé reciprocated that energy through and through! A true class act.”

Another fan, 24-year-old Kate Arkwright, told PA: “Like the album itself, Renaissance world tour was an incredible celebration of queer Black culture, acknowledging the roots of house music whilst getting everyone out of their seats and dancing along.

“Beyoncé never misses a note and her performance combined with amazing sci-fi visuals and brilliant accompanying dancers was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The artist’s tour continues on Tuesday 23 May with a date at Sunderland’s Stadium Of Light. This is followed by gigs in Paris’s Stade De France and a five-night run at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Beyoncé performing at Murrayfield, Edinburgh (Mason Poole)

In a four-star review of the Cardiff leg of Beyoncé’s tour, Nicole Vassell wrote: “Over two-and-a-half hours, Beyoncé shows this Cardiff crowd that she is as sizzling as ever – only this time, she no longer has to go above and beyond to prove it.

“Tonight, she glides swan-like to the front of the stage, looking bridal in a white, sparkle-encrusted Valentino gown, for some good ol’ fashioned crooning... Beyoncé in her forties is doing some of the best singing of her life.”