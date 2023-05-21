Phillip Schofield quits This Morning – live: Amanda Holden appears to take swipe at ITV host
‘This Morning’ star quits with ‘immediate effect’ after presenting final show on Thursday
Holly Willoughby has thanked her outgoing co-star Phillip Schofield for “13 great years presenting” after he announced he was leaving This Morning with immediate effect following a reported feud between the pair.
In a short statement after Schofield announced his departure, Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.” She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him."
Schofield, 61, will not return to co-host the morning talk show. with last Thursday’s show being his last.
Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said. However, Metro.co.uk reports that the broadcaster said she will take a break during the halftime, returning on Monday 5 June.
Schofield’s departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.
Meanwhile, ITV star Amanda Holden appeared to take a swipe at Schofield’s exit on Instagram just moments after he announced his departure.
Holly Willoughby issues statement thanking outgoing co-star
What Phillip Schofield said about his relationship with Holly Willoughby
ITV bosses were reportedly unhappy with Phillip Schofield’s extroardinary statement addressing rumours of an ongoing feud with his now-former This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby.
Here’s a reminder of what he said at the time:
Did Amanda Holden just throw shade at Phillip Scofield?
Amanda Holden fans think the Britain’s Got Talent judge just took a swipe at Phillip Schofield, following his dramatic exit from ITV show This Morning.
Just minutes after Schofield announced he was leaving the show “with immediate effect”, Holden posted a picture of the “triumphant” emoji, showing an arm flexing its muscles, to her Instagram account.
Holden has previously appeared to express her dislike for Schofield, apparently blaming him for scuppering her chances of hosting This Morning while Willoughby was presenting I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in Australia.
Schofield said that any claim he played a role in Holden missing out on the gig as “malicious gossip”.
Holden previously took a swipe at Schofield after the infamous queuegate scandal, making a sly “get in line” dig while praising David Beckham for queueing for hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.
Holly Willoughby to take a break from This Morning after Phillip Schofield exit
Holly Willoughby will take a break from presenting This Morning before she returns to take over the programme as its sole full-time host, ITV has said.
Metro.co.uk reports that ITV has confirmed Willoughby will return to the show on Monday 5 June, having taken an early half-term holiday that will begin on Monday 22 May.
ITV is expected to announce who will host the programme in the interim in due course.
The news comes after Willoughby shared a brief statement to her Instagram Story acknowledging Schofield’s departure. Schofield did not mention his former co-host in his own statement announcing that he was leaving the show with “immediate effect”.
Lorraine Kelly addresses Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘feud’
Days before his depature, Lorraine Kelly spoke out over reports of a feud between This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.
Speaking to The Sun earlier this week, Kelly alluded to recent reports of behind-the-scenes “tension” between Willoughby, 42, and co-presenter Schofield, 61.
“Do you know what? They were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it,” she said.
Kelly is also quoted as saying it is “unlikely” that either This Morning presenter will leave the show.
