Beyoncé threatens Trump campaign with cease-and-desist letter over ‘Freedom’ video

Beyoncé has reportedly threatened to send a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump campaign over the unauthorized use of her song “Freedom.”

On Tuesday (August 20), Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted a 13-second video on social media of the Republican nominee deplaning in Michigan. The clip, which sees Trump giving a two-handed fist pump as he walks the tarmac, is overlayed by the singer’s 2016 song.

A source close to Beyoncé told Rolling Stone that the former president did not receive permission to use the track from her hit Lemonade album.

The Independent has contacted Beyoncé’s representative for further comment.

As of Wednesday, the video remains on X (formerly Twitter).

Vice President Kamala Harris adopted “Freedom” as her unofficial campaign anthem last month after she stepped up to lead the Democratic party’s ticket.

Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the song through to the November election, CNN reported.

The Trump campaign’s recent use of the song has faced backlash from several Beyoncé fans.

“Freedom is a song written about slavery and police brutality against POC. How disgusting and despicable for any of you to use it to support that convicted felon,” one person tweeted.

Donald Trump has co-opted Kamala Harris’s campaign anthem, Beyoncé’s 2016 song ‘Freedom’ ( Getty Images )

Trump was recently hit with a multi-million dollar lawsuit by the estate of the late singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes over the alleged unauthorized use of the song “Hold On, I’m Coming” at Republican rallies and in campaign videos.

Lawyers for the Hayes family argue Trump owes the estate $150,000 for each unauthorized use of the song. The Trump campaign has allegedly used it over 100 times.

Earlier this month, Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, faced additional condemnation from Celine Dion for playing her Oscar-winning song “My Heart Will Go On” from the Titanic soundtrack at their Montana rally.

Dion later called out and mocked Trump over the use of her song in a statement shared on her social media accounts.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” the post said. “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

The statement then lampooned the campaign’s decision to use a song from a film about a sinking ship, adding: “... And really, THAT song?”

Back in 2016, Trump consistently played Adele’s smash hit “Rolling in the Deep” to energize the crowds at his campaign events. Shortly afterwards, the 16-time Grammy winner informed Trump that he did not have her permission to use her song at his rallies.