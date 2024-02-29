Bianca Censori risks prison after near-naked outing in Paris with Kanye West

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has risked jail time after wearing nothing but a pair of sheer tights during a shopping trip in Paris.

She could be seen with the rapper, who was completely covered up in a black leather jacket, matching joggers, and trainers.

In France it is illegal under the criminal code to expose “intimate portions of one's body in plain view in a space that is accessible to the public”. It is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of €15,000.

Nudity itself isn’t equivalent to indecency, the law adds: “The charge has been worded in such a way as to rule out any possibility of proceedings against persons practising naturism in places specially designated for this purpose.”

Since marrying West, legally known as Ye, Censori has become known for her risqué clothing choices, and last week was nearly naked on the front row during Milan Fashion Week.

The laws in Italy and similar to France, as Censori a €10,000 fine or imprisonment for the outfit choice in Italy.

The Italian Constitutional Court states a person who exposes themselves in or close to a place attended by children could face four months to four years imprisonment.

In January, while attending a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honouring R&B singer Charlie Wilson, Ye was asked “if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you’re controlling her.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censri on the ‘Vultures 1’ album cover (YZY)

An altercation then ensued between the rapper and the photographer who asked him the question.

“Why do you feel like it’s okay?” asked West. “I’m a human being.”

“You think you can walk up on me like that?” West continued. “You think because you’re a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s*** like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she’s got free will?

“Are you crazy? Are you insane? This is America! Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil? You’re working for TMZ. I’m a legend, do you understand that? I’m here to support Charlie Wilson, and you come ask me some dumbass s*** about my wife. That’s my wife!”

Ye has been known to take a vested interest in the way his partners dress.

Kim Kardashian has previously spoken about the rapper’s influence on her style, while West’s ex, Julia Fox, made a series of allegations that West tried to control what she wore.