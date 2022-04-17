Big Sean says Harry Styles got paid ‘way more’ than him despite rivalling crowd size at Coachella
‘Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me,’ the rapper responded
Big Sean reacted to a report that the size of his crowd rivalled that of headliner Harry Styles by poking fun at the difference in their respective fees.
Sean was performing on the Sahara stage immediately before Styles’ headline set on the main stage on Friday (15 April) night.
TMZ reported that Sean’s crowd could have split audiences had they been performing at the same time due to the rapper’s popularity.
In a now-deleted post, Sean shared TMZ’s article on his Instagram Story, with the caption: “Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me.”
The rapper included a laughing-crying face emoji, suggesting he wasn’t too bitter about the pay disparity between him and the former One Direction star.
Follow live updates from Coachella here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies