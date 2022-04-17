Big Sean reacted to a report that the size of his crowd rivalled that of headliner Harry Styles by poking fun at the difference in their respective fees.

Sean was performing on the Sahara stage immediately before Styles’ headline set on the main stage on Friday (15 April) night.

TMZ reported that Sean’s crowd could have split audiences had they been performing at the same time due to the rapper’s popularity.

In a now-deleted post, Sean shared TMZ’s article on his Instagram Story, with the caption: “Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me.”

The rapper included a laughing-crying face emoji, suggesting he wasn’t too bitter about the pay disparity between him and the former One Direction star.

