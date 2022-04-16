Liveupdated1650146988

Coachella 2022 – live: All the updates from the California music festival as day 2 begins

California festival is in full swing

Roisin O'Connor,Kevin E G Perry,Leonie Cooper,Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 16 April 2022 23:09
Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fan with Shania Twain cameo

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.

Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.

The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.

Find all the updates from this year’s festival below

1650139253

As Coachella mania is in full swing, here’s a bluffer’s guide to every past headliner and poster in the music festival’s history.

Every Coachella headliner and lineup poster since the California festival began

Coachella headline acts

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 21:00
1650137453

Leonie Cooper saw Harry Styles’ Coachella show.

In his debut California headline show, the former One Direction star’s rehearsed lines – but their somewhat corny delivery lacked the spontaneity of a proper rock’n’roll show.

Find our full review here.

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 20:30
1650134753

Another surprise set alert! This time from Justin Bieber.

Bieber appeared shirtless while wearing a pair of baggy jeans and a backwards-facing red cap, sending fans wild as the event returned after a three-year hiatus.

Find more here.

Justin Bieber stuns fans at Coachella with surprise ‘Peaches’ performance

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 19:45
1650132053

You can find an extensive list of the full sett times from this year’s Coachella below.

The set times for Coachella 2022 have been revealed

Event bosses have finally unveiled the schedule just one day before festival kicks off

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 19:00
1650130253

Now the California festival is here, here are some of its most memorable performances.

The 23 greatest Coachella headline performances

With the California festival’s return just around the corner, Kevin E G Perry looks back at some of its most memorable performances

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 18:30
1650128453

Phoebe Bridgers’ Coachella performance was a glorious gothic fantasy complete with surprise Arlo Parks cameo.

Find Leonie Cooper’s verdict below.

Phoebe Bridgers’ Coachella show was a glorious gothic fantasy – review

Bridgers’ performs new song ‘Sidelines’ during visually stunning, cathartic Coachella set or ‘en masse therapy session’

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 18:00
1650126053

If you’re wanting to catch some of this year’s Coachella sets live, here’s how you do that

How to tune into the Coachella 2022 live stream

Includes live performances, interviews with artists, exclusive merch for purchase, and more

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 17:20
1650123653

This year’s Coachella has many surprises in store – and one arrived yesterday.

Find Kevin E G Perry’s review of Arcade Fire’s performance here.

Catharsis and anthems at Arcade Fire’s intimate Coachella show – review

After headlining the festival in 2014, Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire returned to Coachella this year for a surprise performance, which delivered both profound joy and healing

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 16:40
1650121253

Coachella is in full swing! Find the biggest talking points from day one here...

Coachella day 1 talking points: From Harry Styles’s Shania surprise to Arcade Fire

Friday’s festival included a number of surprise guests and a rendition of “Barbie Girl” by Aqua

Jacob Stolworthy16 April 2022 16:00
1650098582

And that brings our day one live blog to a close! Our roving reporters have been kicked out of the press tent (and are hopefully gonna get some sleep), so we will be back here tomorrow to cover Saturday’s performances!

Au revoir!

Isobel Lewis16 April 2022 09:43

