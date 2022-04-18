Spike from London: Fan who joined Dave on stage is director Richard Curtis’s son

The audience member that Dave brought on stage during his Coachella set has been identified as the son of director Richard Curtis.

During his set on Sunday (17 April) of the California music festival, the south London MC picked “Spike from London” from the crowd to join him on stage.

To the delight of fans, the pair performed Dave’s 2016 hit song with AJ Tracey “Thiago Silva”.

Fans on Twitter called the moment “special” and “crazy”, comparing it to Dave’s 2019 Glastonbury set, during which the rapper also brought a fan on stage to perform the same song.

Since the clip of “Spike from London” went viral on social media, writer and activist Scarlett Curtis has identified the teenager as her brother.

Scarlett and Spike are the children of director Richard Curtis (About Time, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral).

“That. Is. My. Brother. Spike. At. Coachella WITH DAVE! He’s 18,” wrote Scarlett on Twitter. “He has school at 8am tomorrow. He was picked out of the crowd. We have never seen him rap before…”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Curtis for confirmation.

In 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Spike made his debut album aged 12 under the name Petit Savage.

At the time, Scarlett wrote on Instagram: “One day he’s going to rule the world.”

