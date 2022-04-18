There’s a new “Alex from Glasto” in 2022.

Social media fans celebrated Dave’s performance of his and AJ Tracey’s 2016 single “Thiago Silva” at Coachella after the Brixton-born singer brought “Spike from London” onstage on Sunday (17 April).

The south London MC – full name Santan Dave – was left impressed by Alex Mann, who absolutely destroyed Tracey’s bars when Dave pulled him onstage during his Glastonbury set in 2019.

Video footage of the moment went viral on social media at the time, with the original BBC YouTube view count now comfortably over 30 million.

On Sunday, during his “blistering set” on day three of the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, Dave picked “Spike from London” from within the crowd to join him on the Mojave stage.

“Oh my god, speak to the people, brother,” gasped an impressed Dave after the backpack-wearing Spike delivered Tracey’s lines near-perfectly.

Fans on Twitter labeled the moment “special”, “crazy” and everything else in between, with one writing: “Dave bringing a fan onstage when he sings “Thiago Silva” will forever melt my heart. The one at Coachella was crazy.”

“I love to see it,” another fan tweeted, sharing a clip of Dave and Spike’s performance together.

“Dave just straight blew up this dude’s life,” a Twitter user observed.

You can follow live updates from Coachella, where day three is currently underway, here.