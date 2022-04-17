Coachella 2022 – live: Day 3 of California music festival gets underway
California festival is in full swing
Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fan with Shania Twain cameo
After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.
Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
SG Lewis plays three-hour DJ set
Coachella is always full of surprises. Not content with Billie Eilish’s unannounced Damon Albarn cameo, last night British producer SG Lewis popped up out of nowhere to play an epic three hour disco and house DJ set on the Do LaB stage.
From mosh pits to shock guest appearances to adverse weather conditions, these are the buzziest moments from Saturday, according to Leonie Cooper, who’s been in the thick of it.
Day 2 Coachella highlights – from a surprise Gorillaz appearance to Billie mania
Day two of the Californian music festival featured a number of other surprise guest appearances, including by Chinese megastar Jackson Wang, and Billie Eilish’s history-making headliner set
The biggest act of the night was surely Gen Z pop sensation Billie Eilish.
“During opening track ‘bury a friend’, a woozily pulsating song about a monster under her bed, Eilish immediately heads to the place where she always looks happiest: surrounded by her fans out on a long runway,” Kevin writes, in his four-star review.
“The faces in the crowd light up as she passes, and even when she brings out Georgia-born R&B singer Khalid for their aptly named duet, ‘lovely’, all eyes remain locked on her.
“In the years since she last performed here, Eilish has grown into a polished live act, punchier and somehow more vulnerable than on record.”
Billie Eilish triumphs at Coachella 2022 with Gorillaz in her midst – review
The 20-year-old pop sensation showed composure beyond her years at the California festival, delivering a performance of power and verve that made smart use of cameos from artists including Blur’s Damon Albarn and R&B star Khalid
Danny Elfman went down better with Kevin EG Perry, with the idiosyncratic film composer providing an interesting departure from usual Coachella fare.
In a four-star review, he writes: “Elfman’s booking was undoubtedly a gamble, but it’s one that pays off many times over.
“He’s an artist with an impressive, varied and well-known back catalogue, but one who’s a long way from typical festival heritage act.”
Danny Elfman’s ‘strange’ Coachella show among this year’s most memorable - review
Danny Elfman’s booking was undoubtedly a gamble, but it’s one that pays off many times over as the ‘Simpsons’ composer delivered a multi-faceted, unusual Coachella debut on Saturday (16 April)
Leonie Cooper found things to admire in Megan Thee Stallion’s Saturday headline slot, but wasn’t quite convinced by the whole performance.
“For all the set’s powerful seizing of such sensuality, there are moments which don’t quite work,” she wrote in her three-star review. “Sure, it’s great that Megan manages to fit in a fabulous outfit change halfway through the show, returning in a spangly turquoise bodysuit.
“But when you’ve only got 50 minutes, leaving the stage for five of them seems like a waste of time and energy. Especially when Megan leaves her floundering DJ onstage to take the reins, his lacklustre hype man duties leaving the crowd confused at best and bored at worst.”
Megan Thee Stallion’s twerk-filled Coachella set didn’t all work – review
The Texan rapper gave a sensual but forceful performance at the California music festival on Saturday night, but a five-minute costume change, a lacklustre hype man and a lack of guest collaborators made it all something of a missed opportunity
In one of the more amusing stories from day two of the festival, Billie Eilish’s fans were bemused as the singer welcomed Damon Albarn on stage.
When some viewers failing to recognise the Gorillaz frontman, he was mistakenly identified as Eilish’s dad – with some even thinking it was Elton John.
Coachella fans mistake Damon Albarn for ‘Billie Eilish’s dad’ during guest appearance
Blur frontman was also amusingly mistaken for Elton John
It was a mixed night for Brockhampton fans, who announced that their shows in California would be their “last ever”.
After the band left the stage following their performance, a pre-recorded clip of frontman Kevin Abstract talking to his bandmates flashed up. He has something to tell them, he says in the video.
Fans were devastated by the revelation, with one writing: “I listened to nothing but Brockhampton for like four years straight, I can’t believe they’re really leaving us like this.”
Brockhampton announce final album at Coachella as fans left shocked
‘Brockhampton: The final album. 2022,’ the screens at Coachella’s Sahara stage flashed after the boy band’s performance
Chinese superstar Jackson Wang made a surprise appearance yesterday, becoming the first Chinese singer to perform on Coachella’s main stage.
The Independent’s Leonie Cooper caught Jackson’s performance at LA-based record label 88rising’s showcase of musical talent from Asia.
“A mini version of 88rising’s own hugely successful Head in the Clouds festival, it’s the perfect potted variety show – with spots from Thai rapper Milli, South Korean singer songwriter Bibi and Jakarta-born Taylor Swift co-signed singer Niki as well as Indonesian rappers Rich Brian and Warren Hue,” she reported.
Fans react to Jackson Wang’s ‘festival devouring’ Coachella 2022 show
Wang’s unannounced appearance makes the festival ‘lose its collective mind’
In case anyone needs a refresher – here’s how to watch Coachella if you’re one of the many who wasn’t lucky enough to attend in person.
The whole thing is live streamed on YouTube, giving music fans half a world away the chance to see some of these big acts perform remotely.
How to tune into the Coachella 2022 live stream
Includes live performances, interviews with artists, exclusive merch for purchase, and more
A lighthearted moment from the second night of the festival...
After joining Billie Eilish on stage for a rendition of her song “Getting Older”, Blur’s Damon Albarn appears to sing the wrong lyrics.
It was a little snafu that didn’t escape the attention of viewers, though judging by Eilish’s reaction the singer saw the funny side.
