Billie Eilish has joked that she “ate s***” on stage after falling over during her headline slot at Coachella.

The 20-year-old headlined the California music festival on Saturday (23 April) night, during which she delighted fans by bringing out Hayley Williams to sing an acoustic version of Paramore’s “Misery Business”.

After the duet, Eilish went on to perform her song “Getting Older”.

However, as the lights went down at the end of the track, Eilish could be heard falling.

“I just ate s***,” she shouted into her microphone. “Ouch! You guys, I just ate a** up here.”

She continued: “I’m good… It was dark. Ouch! I tripped on the f***ing fire thing.”

Eilish was then seen shaking her hand in pain, crying out: “Ow” again.

Eilish on stage at Coachella weekend two (Getty Images for Coachella)

After her next song, Eilish told the crowd: “You guys, I seriously ate s***. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square? This f***ing thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face.”

She then laughed as she joined a crowd chant of “f*** the square”.

Eilish closed off her set with her song “Happier Than Ever”.

During last weekend’s Coachella performance, Eilish performed with Blur frontman Damon Albarn – but many fans didn’t know who he was and assumed he was Eilish’s dad.

