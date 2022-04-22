✕ Close Billie Eilish invites Damon Albarn on stage during Coachella performance

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.

Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.

The festival is set to start up again for its second weekend on 22 April, following a lively first three days a week ago.

Day three of the festival proved to be a memorable closer to the first weekend, with south London rapper Dave delighting fans when he invited a fan on stage to perform his 2016 hit single “Thiago Silva”. Hours later it emerged that the teenager – nicknamed “Spike from London” – was the son of Notting Hill director Richard Curtis.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd sparked speculation when he played a voicenote, which many fans believe to be his ex-girlfriend and model Bella Hadid, during his headliner with Swedish House Mafia. A source close to the musician has denied that it was Hadid.

The events of day three followed a jam-packed Saturday (16 April) that featured sets from composer Danny Elfman, the oldest artist performing at this year’s youth-focused Coachella by some margin, and a farewell show from Brockhampton.

Billie Eilish-mania swept the site ahead of her performance on Saturday 16 April, following fellow headliner Harry Styles’s show on the first night, which included a surprise appearance from the queen of country herself, Shania Twain.

