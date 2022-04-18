The Weeknd fans speculate over mystery voicemail played during Coachella set

The Weeknd’s fans are speculating over the identity of the woman heard speaking in a voicemail played during the Canadian singer’s headline set at Coachella.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia closed out the first weekend of Coachella music festival, after rapper Kanye West pulled out of the gig last-minute.

“Hey, it’s me. I know it’s been a while but I was just thinking about you and I’m sorry about everything,” a woman was heard saying, before The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia performed their track “Moth to a Flame”.

Some fans are convinced that it was a voicemail from The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid. The musician – real name Abel Tesfaye – began dating Hadid in 2015. The couple broke up in 2019 after four years together.

“I’m pretty sure The Weeknd just played a voicemail from Bella Hadid [at Coachella],” one fan watching the livestreamed performance commented.

“B*** was that Bella Hadid’s voice on that voicemail?” another fan tweeted.

So far, the identity of the woman from the voicemail has not been confirmed, but a source close to The Weeknd denied that it was Hadid.

The Independent has reached out to The Weeknd and Hadid’s representatives for comment.

