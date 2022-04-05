Kanye West has reportedly pulled out of Coachella festival, just 11 days before the event is scheduled to begin.

The rapper was due to perform on the closing night of the two-weekend festival, which takes place in California on 15 – 17 and 22 – 24 April.

While the exact reasons behind his cancellation have not been disclosed, a source told the publication that the 44-year-old had not rehearsed or prepared for his scheduled performance.

Sources have confirmed to Variety that West – who has legally changed his name to Ye – will no longer appear at the event.

He previously headlined the festival in 2011 and has not performed his own set since then. The rapper did, however, make surprise appearances during sets by The Weeknd in 2015 and Kid Cudi in 2019.

The first two nights of Coachella will be headlined by Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

Rumours had emerged that Travis Scott would be joining West for his set. TMZ, however, have reported that Scott will not be appearing at Coachella either.

Scott has kept a low profile since the Astroworld tragedy, in which 10 people died during his performance in Houston in October due to a crowd surge.

The Independent has contacted representatives of West and Scott for comment.

Travis Scott (2021)

News of the musician’s cancellation follows after West had been barred from a planned appearance at Sunday night’s (3 April) Grammy Awards.

A representative of West confirmed reports that he was scrapped from the awards show due to his “concerning online behaviour”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The announcement came shortly after West used a racial slur against Trevor Noah in an Instagram post after the Daily Show host said that the situation between the rapper, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was “terrifying to watch”.

The musician had his account suspended, with Instagram’s parent company Meta confirming to The Independent that it had deleted content from West’s account and temporarily restricted the account from posting, commenting and sending direct messages.

He has also repeatedly used Instagram to post outbursts against Davidson, who began dating Kardashian in October last year. He also threatened to cancel his Coachella set if fellow headliner Eilish did not apologise to Travis Scott over a perceived swipe over Astroworld tragedy.

A petition for Coachella to drop West from its 2022 line-up has received nearly 50,000 signatures at the time of writing.