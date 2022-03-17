Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West after rapper calls him a racial slur

Trevor Noah has responded to the racial slur directed at him by Kanye West on Instagram.

West had his Instagram account suspended for 24 hours after using the slur while responding to the comedian’s comments about him on The Daily Show.

In his post attacking Noah, West, now legally known as Ye, repeatedly referred to him as a “k**n” after the comic said the situation between the rapper, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was “terrifying to watch.”

According to TMZ, Instagram’s parent company Meta said West’s posts were a violation of the social media app’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

The slur West used is described by Urban Dictionary as “a Black person who is anti-Black”.

In response to the post, Noah shared a lengthy comment underneath the post, which has since been removed due to West’s account suspension.

Addressing the racial slur head on, Noah said: ““Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid.”

He added: “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

Trevor Noah replied to Kanye West’s racial slur directed at him on Instagram (Getty Images)

The comedian was praised for the comment, in which he acknowledged West’s “impact” but added: “It breaks my heart to see you like this.”

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye,” Noah wrote. “You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you.”

Noah stated: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”