Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West’s increasingly aggressive public attacks on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian have observers calling the behaviour abusive, including comedian Trevor Noah, who on Wednesday compared the mistreatment to the trauma his own mother experienced in an emotional, widely seen Daily Show monologue.

Mr West, who now uses the single name Ye, has released a music video featuring Mr Kardashian’s current boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson, being buried alive . The musician has also shared private text messages between him and Kardashian.

Though the rapper and designer has partially apologised, saying in February that he takes “accountability” for actions that “came off as harassing Kim,” and that he’s “still learning in real time”, this behaviour isn’t the first time he’s been linked threats against women.

In fact, he has a long public history of siding with men accused of sexual misconduct and abuse.

The Independent has reached out to Ye’s representatives for comment.

Here’s what you need to know.

Marilyn Manson and DaBaby

In 2021, Mr West performed alongside musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, both of whom appear on his album Donda.

Five women , including actress Evan Rachel Wood, have accused Manson of sexual misconduct, including grooming, brainwashing, blackmail, sexual, psychological abuse, and violence.

Manson has said these accusations are “horrible distortions of reality,” saying in a statement: “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.

That year, DaBaby was roundly criticised for making insensitive remarks about LGBTQ+ people and HIV/AIDS during a show.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he told a crowd, adding, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

He originally defended as a “call to action,” before later apologising.

Ye later defended working and performing with both men, telling a podcast , “All the #MeToo – like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got cancelled, you know, it’s like, they can’t cancel us all.”

He continued that because of the #MeToo movement, “They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just, control. This is Nineteen Eighty-Four mind control that we in. And mob mentality.”

Donald Trump

The popular artist is also a staunch defender of Donald Trump, who has been accused by at least 26 women of sexual misconduct. The former president has denied the allegations.

Ye appeared at the White House with Mr Trump during his time in office, and has continued defending the former president, saying in a November interview that, “I’ve still got a red hat on today, I’ll let y’all know that.”

A$AP Bari

Mr West has also defended A$AP Bari, a hip-hop artist and fashion designer who in 2019 pled guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in a London hotel room the year before.

“Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some pussy shit on my part,” Ye wrote on his Twitter, referring as well to the deceased rapper XXXTentacion, who was charged in 2016 with battering a pregnant woman.

“I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place. Bari I appreciate your perspective and vision. You brought me closer to Rocky too. Jedis never let perception and cancel culture get between them.”

Russell Simmons

That same year, Ye’s 2018 album Ye contained a line saying he wanted to “pay” former record exec Russell Simmons because he “got #MeToo’d.”

More than a dozen women have accused the mogul of sexual assault, some of whom allege they were raped, which Mr Simmons has said he “ vehemently ” denies as “ pure fiction .”

Bill Cosby

Perhaps most famously, the rapper has defended comedian Bill Cosby, tweeting in 2016, “BILL COSBY INNOCENT!”

Sixty women have accused the Cosby Show star of sexual misconduct, including, groping, assault, rape, and molestation, as well as drugging women.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of aggravated assault, but his conviction was overturned in 2021 in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which found his due process had been violated during his prosecution.