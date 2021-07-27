Rapper DaBaby slammed for homophobic comments at festival

DaBaby has faced a backlash from fans following his appearance at a festival this weekend (Sunday 25 July).

The 29-year-old rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was appearing at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival when he made negative comments about those living with HIV.

A video showing the rapper making homophobic comments about gay men was also widely circulated on the internet.

He said to the audience: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up."

He continued: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The comments led to a furious backlash from users of social media. One fan wrote: “DaBaby will keep doing what he’s doing on bigger and bigger platforms as long as folks allow him to do so. His words fuel hate and violence,” while another added: “DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth.”

The Terence Higgins Trust, a charity that works on HIV prevention and awareness, issued a statement to Pink News in which they accused the rapper of "discrimination" and "spreading misinformation".

Campaigns Director at the Terrence Higgins Trust, Richard Angell, told the publication: "It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis – it should be unacceptable in the musical industry and in society at large.”

"Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV."

Angell continued: "You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.”

“That’s why it’s important to challenge anything that deters people from testing and learning the facts about HIV.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of DaBaby for comment.