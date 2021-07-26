Megan Thee Stallion’s fans are livid after Tory Lanez was brought on stage at Rolling Loud festival shortly after she finished her set.

DaBaby brought out Lanez, who Stallion alleges shot her in the foot last year.

One Twitter user commented: “Dababy bringing Tory Lanez out right after Megan Thee Stallion performed is not petty its evil.”

Another account tweeted: “What’s so Vile and disgusting about @DaBabyDaBaby is he had the nerve to play #MeganTheeStallion song before and after @torylanez came out. Then he played her whole verse. Like who raising these dudes. I really hope DaBabys daughters don’t experience a man like him.”

Full details are still unclear following the shooting, but in October 2020, Lanez was charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

A protective order has since been granted ordering Lanez to stay 100 metres away from Stallion.

After the shooting last year, which occurred after a Kyle Jenner party, Stallion wrote on Instagram that “she was grateful to be alive” and was focussed on getting “back to making music as soon as possible.”

Stallion, Lanez and DaBaby are yet to comment on the performances.